Vance Edward Cady

On the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2021, Vance passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by family members in Billings, Montana.
Vance Cady was born in Forsyth, Montana at 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 13, 1931. He was the first of five children to Ruth and Earl (Mugs) Cady, and grew up on Slaughterhouse Creek before his family moved to Lame Deer.
Vance graduated from Colstrip High School in 1951 as the class valedictorian and held numerous construction jobs before he was drafted into the United States Marine Corp for military service during the Korean Conflict.
After the completion of his military service, being honorably discharged, he returned to Lame Deer where he met and married the love of his life Moneda Arlene Elliott on August 14, 1958. To this union Vance and Moneda had four children: Terri, Tyran (Ty), Tina and Troy.
In 1959 Vance took a position as Section Foreman on highway 212 with the State of Montana Highway Department where he stayed for just over 30 years until his retirement in 1987. Even though Vance retired he started another career with his son Troy working and establishing K-D Company where he continued to work for another 20 years.
Vance loved camping, fishing, riding ATV's and snowmobiles with his family. He also loved to hunt with his son Troy.
Vance loved his animals and always had a special fondness for their cats. Many times Vance would take in a stray cat that was abandoned and left at their home. Their most recent cat Cali was just that; found under their porch 15 years ago and barely clinging to life before Vance and Moneda nursed Cali back to health and she remained a loyal friend until they passed. Vance had a huge heart and was very kind.
Vance was preceded in death by his wife Moneda who passed just 23 days before he did. A true testament to his never ending love for her. Vance was also preceded in death by his son Tyran (Ty) and his mother and father Ruth and Earl “Mugs” Cady, brother Bruce Cady and his wife Ione, sister Claudia Stevenson and her husband Bruce.
Vance is survived by his children: Terri Cady (Bruce Loudermilk) of Billings, Tina Cady (Patrick Maloney) of Busby, and Troy Cady (Vikki) of Lame Deer, along with Grandchildren Lacie, Brittney, Ryan, Travis, Tiffany and Skyler, nine great grandchildren along with his brother George Cady and sister Betty (Girly) Stokke.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kevin and all the other wonderful people at Stillwater Hospice of Montana who provided kindness, care and support that allowed dad to pass away peacefully and make his final journey to be with mom.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
