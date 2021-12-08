Vance Edward Cady

Vance loved his animals and always had a special fondness for their cats. Many times Vance would take in a stray cat that was abandoned and left at their home. Their most recent cat Cali was just that; found under their porch 15 years ago and barely clinging to life before Vance and Moneda nursed Cali back to health and she remained a loyal friend until they passed. Vance had a huge heart and was very kind.

Vance was preceded in death by his wife Moneda who passed just 23 days before he did. A true testament to his never ending love for her. Vance was also preceded in death by his son Tyran (Ty) and his mother and father Ruth and Earl “Mugs” Cady, brother Bruce Cady and his wife Ione, sister Claudia Stevenson and her husband Bruce.

Vance is survived by his children: Terri Cady (Bruce Loudermilk) of Billings, Tina Cady (Patrick Maloney) of Busby, and Troy Cady (Vikki) of Lame Deer, along with Grandchildren Lacie, Brittney, Ryan, Travis, Tiffany and Skyler, nine great grandchildren along with his brother George Cady and sister Betty (Girly) Stokke.