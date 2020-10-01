Vaughn Armstrong Hague

Vaughn Armstrong Hague, age 75 of Billings, Montana, left this earth to be with our Father in heaven on Sept. 27, 2020. A loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Vaughn passed away unexpectedly from complications from a fall, his wife and daughters by his side.

Vaughn is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Karleen; daughters Sharay D. Hague of Billings, Montana and Stacy L. Hague of Eagle River, Alaska; sister Nancy Bekke (Nolan) of Billings, Montana; grandsons Mikhail D. Vaughn Lestenkof (Mayrose) Zachary, D. Levi Lestenkof (Gabrielle); nephew David Martin Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew Nathan Bekke of Davenport, Iowa; niece Sue Robbins of Park City, Montana; and nephew Michael Bekke of Billings, Montana. He was looking forward to the birth of his first great granddaughter.

Vaughn was born Feb. 17, 1945 on the family farm near Elgin, Nebraska, the son of Emil R. and Nelle Armstrong Hague.

Vaughn spent the majority of his life developing roads, construction, and operating heavy equipment on commercial projects.

Vaughn A. and Karleen Ostrum were married May 1, 1996 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee, Montana.