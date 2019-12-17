CROW AGENCY — Veda Ann Top of Moccasin Rock Above 77, of Crow Agency, went home to her Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2019. Akiitchiileesh, (Lives Well), her Crow name was given to her by her maternal grandmother Balaapba kulaleesh (Beaver that passes) meaning to bestow fortune. On March 22, 1942, Veda was the third of nine children born to Gabriel Top of Moccasin and Lorraine Real Bird. She was a member of the Whistling Water Clan and a Child of the Newly made Lodge Clan. At birth, she was given some peyote by her great grandfather Frank Bethune then given to her mother’s sister Martha to be raised. Her father was enlisted at the time of her birth fighting the war, Veda’s mother chose the name Veda out of a Red Book of love stories, a name meaning life. Aunt Margo who was too young to pronounce Veda Ann correctly, became known as ‘Duran’. She was brought up in the Native American Church, sun dance and sweat lodge as well as in the Baptist Church. Her strong respect for the Crow way of life was evident in every way she lived. At the age of 14, Veda went off to high school in Flandreau, South Dakota. After graduation she continued her schooling at the Haskell Indian Nations University, to study telecommunications. Many years she worked in Fort Worth, Texas as a telephone operator. However away from home for so long, Veda returned in 1969 and married her longtime love, Alfred Rock Above. Together they had their daughter Shannon Caye. Shortly after her husband’s passing, she never remarried, as it was Crow custom, to not without release from the mother in law, Julia Lion Shows Rock Above.
She was loving woman who opened her home to everyone taking up her mother’s place as ‘Grandma’s home’. She was mother to her sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren as well as Boyd Russell, AJ Broken Rope, Holland, Farah, Laci and Randey Cole. Every morning she woke up early and prayed at the table. She would take out her edition of Daily Bread and continue reading the daily scripture in the Bible. She loved to sing all kinds of songs of prayer. As a Crow woman Veda enjoyed sweat lodge ceremony earning the right to pour. On many occasions she was honored to take in the morning water during peyote ceremony to pray. She would always lend a compassionate ear; however following Crow custom of advice giving, she would not be so sly as to quickly side one way or another.
Her passing leaves behind her daughter Shannon, grandson Harrison (Jessica Racine); granddaughters Victoria (Travis Brien, Jr.) and Vanessa April Chavez; grandsons Jordan Wade and Alexander, brother Wayne (Jane) Moccasin; sisters Nellevette, Joyce, Lana and Connie Moccasin, Helen Crooked Arm, Loretta Johnson; sisters in laws Joann Rock Above and Alice Hunts Arrow. Veda’s long-life friends were Sylvia Far Well, Carol BullinSight, Deanna LaForge, Ella-Dean Spotted Wolf, Alvina Pickett, Phyllis Peters and Gustine Old Bear. After the passing of Lavonne Other Medicine, Victoria Yarlott Crooked Arm and Eloise Pease adopted Veda as a daughter. Extended families include; Real Bird, Medicine Tail, Not Afraid, Covers Up, Deernose, Hoops, Anderson, Big Hair- Leider, Fire Bear, Jefferson, Birdhat-DeCrane, Roundface, Medicine Crow, Yellowtail, Bends, Whiteman, Red Star, Brightwings, Gros Ventre, Carpenters, Hunts the Arrow, Yarlott-Old Bear, Barnes, Clarence Three Irons and Edith Long Hair Birdinground family.
She now joins her parents; grandparents Mark and Florence Medicine Tail Real Bird and Helen Clara Medicine Shell and Top of the Moccasin, her husband, her son Timothy Crooked Arm, her brother Harry Top of Moccasin; her uncles George, Floyd, Edison and Pius Real Bird, her aunt Martha Real Bird Little Light; her in laws Ben, Joseph, Lee, Doris, Phyllis, Adeline and Belva Rock Above in the other side camp.
Her presence was cherished by all who knew her and her absence will be deeply felt. Jeremiah 17:14 ‘Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; Save me, and I will be saved. For you are my praise’.
Funeral service will be held Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 at 10 AM at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial will follow in the Crow Agency Cemetery.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
