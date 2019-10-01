Veda J. Hentz went to her final resting place with Our Lord Saturday 28, 2019 at the age of 88. She passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital, surrounded with loved ones.
Veda was born June 16, 1931 in Roundup. Veda was the daughter of Clifford and Melva McBride, the oldest sister of Lou Anna and her brother Raymond.
She graduated from Lavina High School in 1949. She married James Helmey also from Lavina on Nov. 16, 1952.
Veda and James raised their four children, Lynn, Cindy, Dennis, and Mike, and she treasured every moment with them.
On her 80th birthday, June 16, 2012 she was united in marriage to John Hentz. His children included Tom, Kenny, Patty, Joe, Sandra, Tammy, and Rick. She loved and was loved by her new additional family.
Veda was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She enjoyed life by playing games with family and friends, gardening, camping, fishing, music, dancing and traveling throughout her whole life. She made friends everywhere she went and was always there to brighten the lives of others.
She was dedicated to her job working at the South Side Senior Center in Billings, as well as having a strong Christian faith with the Community of Christ Church.
James and two of their sons Lynn and Dennis preceded Veda in death.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Community of Christ Church in Billings.
