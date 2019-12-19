{{featured_button_text}}

Velma Gratwohl, of Laurel, was born on Feb. 28, 1925, in Lawrence, Kansas, to parents Lee and Tirzah Paronto. She passed away on Dec. 18, 2019.

She married the love of her life, Herman Gratwohl on Feb. 17, 1945. They had 3 children. She was active in the GAR. She enjoyed crocheting and was a wonderful cook. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Patsy Bach; daughter, Connie (Butch) McGraw and son, Rick (Ladona) Gratwohl. She had six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is met in Heaven by her husband, Herman; her parents; five brothers and three sisters. Her daughter Sandy (Bill) Anderson and grandson David McGraw.

The family wants to thank the staff at Sweetwater Retirement Community and Stillwater Hospice for taking such good care of Velma. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to a charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel.

