Veona Lee Wyman
0 entries

Veona Lee Wyman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Veona Lee Wyman

Veona Lee Wyman, 66, passed away March 25, 2020 at home. Veona had retired from Dillards (formerly Hennessy's), where she had worked for 40 years. She was involved with the Billings Lions Club and Charles Campbell Children's camp in Red Lodge for many years. Veona spent her short retirement at home with her best friend Bessie watching TV, video chatting with granddaughter Sage and many visits with her sister Sherry.

Veona was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian Wilson and Joyce Coles; husband, Bruce Wyman; sister Fanetta Bayart; and brother Rocky Wilson.

Veona is survived by stepdaughter Misty Thompson and husband Jerry; granddaughter Sage Thompson; sister Sherry Wilson; brother Rusty Wilson; aunts Mary and Joann; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her cat Bessie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles Campbell Children's Camp in Veona's memory.

Private family services at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Veona Wyman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News