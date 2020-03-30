Veona Lee Wyman, 66, passed away March 25, 2020 at home. Veona had retired from Dillards (formerly Hennessy's), where she had worked for 40 years. She was involved with the Billings Lions Club and Charles Campbell Children's camp in Red Lodge for many years. Veona spent her short retirement at home with her best friend Bessie watching TV, video chatting with granddaughter Sage and many visits with her sister Sherry.
Veona was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian Wilson and Joyce Coles; husband, Bruce Wyman; sister Fanetta Bayart; and brother Rocky Wilson.
You have free articles remaining.
Veona is survived by stepdaughter Misty Thompson and husband Jerry; granddaughter Sage Thompson; sister Sherry Wilson; brother Rusty Wilson; aunts Mary and Joann; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her cat Bessie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles Campbell Children's Camp in Veona's memory.
Private family services at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.