Veona Lee Wyman, 66, passed away March 25, 2020 at home. Veona had retired from Dillards (formerly Hennessy's), where she had worked for 40 years. She was involved with the Billings Lions Club and Charles Campbell Children's camp in Red Lodge for many years. Veona spent her short retirement at home with her best friend Bessie watching TV, video chatting with granddaughter Sage and many visits with her sister Sherry.