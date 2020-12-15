Vera Boyer, 94, of Bridger, MT, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020 of complications due to COVID-19. Vera was born on Sept. 10, 1926, to Clara and Russell LaFurge of Fromberg, MT. A service will be held at a later date. A full obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.