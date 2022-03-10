 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vera Clements Edelman

  •

Vera was born in Iowa on July 16, 1936 and died in Montana on Feb. 24. She was beloved by all who knew her. A full obituary is in the Roundup Record Tribune. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. March 12, via Zoom. Contact anyone in our family for the link.

