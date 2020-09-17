 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vera Kolstad
0 entries

Vera Kolstad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vera Kolstad

Vera Kolstad

Vera Kolstad, age 100, died August 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fl. Vera was raised in Philadelphia PA but made her home in Billings and Red Lodge, MT for over 50 years before retiring to Jacksonville, FL.

She is predeceased by her parents, her six siblings, her loving husband Jack, a Billings native, and her beloved son John.

In addition to her daughter-in-law, she is survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services were private.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News