On the unseasonably warm, clear evening of Feb. 28, 2022, a wonderfully kind spirit left this world and headed up to Heaven. To us, she was Mom and Grama, to you, she was Vera Uzelac, but she was so much more than just a name.

Vera began her life on Sept. 12, 1929, in Washoe, Montana. She was the second child of three, born to immigrant parents, Sam and Granica Jurovich. She spent her childhood in Washoe and Bearcreek among other mining families, immersed in the traditions and culture of her Serbian heritage. Anyone who knew Vera knew she went on to wear that Serbian heritage loud and proud throughout the entirety of her life. Her Orthodox faith played an equally important role in her life and was something she held close to her heart. After moving to Red Lodge, Vera graduated from Carbon County High School with honors. Who would have guessed that the little Serbian girl who didn't speak a word of English heading into the first grade would now be off attending college at Eastern Montana on a scholastic scholarship?

In the summer of 1950, it was, as she describes it, “love at first sight” when she saw Tom Uzelac sitting on the front porch of his family home after returning home from the army. The fact that he was Croatian and Catholic, and she was Serbian and Orthodox, raised many an eyebrow, but they were determined to beat the odds and married on April 21, 1952. This union would last 66 years, sustained by Vera's famous motto: “Sometimes you gotta hang on real tight.” They made their home in Billings, had a driveway lined with rose bushes and, in this home, welcomed their greatest joy, their daughter Vicki. Vera found her calling in health care, working for Doctors Stokoe and Soltero, retiring after 40 years.

To say she loved the Democratic party was an understatement. To say she adored chocolate was the same, continually reminding us if she was ever incarcerated to make sure and bring chocolate. She loved roses … and pansies … oh, and a good gin martini. She loved a good gin martini. Nothing could compare, however, to the love she had for her grandchildren Brittie and Tanner. The light in her life, her unconditional love in theirs.

Vera is survived by her daughter Vicki and her son-in-law Eric; her grandchildren, Brittie (Dane), Tanner (Abbra); and the newest blessing brought by Tanner and Abbra, her great-grandson, Harlo; sister-in-law Dorothy Uzelac; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In Heaven, she is dancing with her husband Tommy and rejoicing with her parents, Sam and Granica Jurovich; her sister Dodgie; and her brother Nicholas.

Our special thanks to Dr. Fran Argani; it was due in large part to your advice, friendship and care, through Vera's ups and downs, that kept her going for many of her 92 years. In addition, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. John's, the angels at Langemo Memory Care Cottage, the PT department, the clergy and Hospice angels.

A celebration of life will be held for Vera at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Reception will follow at Yellowstone Country Club.

Memorials may be made to a charity close to one's heart.

As you travel through your days, please remember our mom and grandma Vera, say a kind word to someone or, better yet, stop and smell the roses.