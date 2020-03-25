Verene Oleen Nelstead

Whatever Verene put her hand to, she left a mark of excellence. She was a talented seamstress and sewed many of her own clothes. The many quilts she made were exquisite, including all eight grandchildren's baby and graduation quilts. She was a skilled artist when it came to needlework, especially her beloved white-on-white Hardanger. Venturing out on new types of embroidery, she also became skilled at cutwork, Brazilian, redwork, Tambour, pulled thread, chicken scratch, silk ribbon, and more. She won many ribbons at the Montana Fair and other events, joined guilds, taught a variety of classes, and gave away countless treasured handmade gifts to the numerous people in her life.

Verene was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Billings, which Verene and Keith joined in the late 1950s. Just as Jesus wept at the tomb of his friend Lazarus, Verene's family and friends weep at her death. But grief is softened by the hope of resurrection through Jesus Christ. Before Jesus brought Lazarus back to life, he said, 'I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.' Verene had this hope in Christ, and just as Christ rose victorious from the grave, so also Verene will rise with a new body and a new mind. There will be no more tears, sorrow, or forgetfulness. Her needlework in the New Heavens and New Earth will exceed even what she created in this life.