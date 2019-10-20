{{featured_button_text}}

Verlaine Kay Van Atta, 73, of Billings, entered the arms of Our Lord on Oct. 15, 2019.

For those who loved our Verlaine, interment will be at 11a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at 12 noon at Sam & Louie’s, 1595 Grand Ave.

Donations may be made in Verlaine’s honor to RiverStone Health Hospice House. Loving memories may be shared with the family at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries