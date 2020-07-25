Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Verland Thomas, age 81, passed away on July 2, 2020. Verland was born in Lewistown, Montana. He was raised on the family ranch and graduated from High School in Moore, Montana.

He is survived by his wife Erlyne, daughter Terri Durand, son Greg, grandsons Zach and Jake Durand, sister Sharon Drake and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents, three sisters and one brother.