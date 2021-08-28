Verlin 'Herc' Charles Hale passed away at home of natural causes on August 18, 2021, with family and friends at his side. Verlin was born on Nov. 12, 1935, in Indianola, IL to Oran and Elizabeth Hale. He was the second of three children.

Verlin was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Samuel Pritchard, and multiple aunts and uncles.

Verlin is survived by his wife Sheryl; family Ty (Lura) Hale, Toni Hale, Ashley (Tim) Barrow, Shannon (Jason) Kitzman, and Rachel Houlihan; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters Myra (Frank) Davis and Martha Myhre; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus, MT. Following will be a celebration of Verlin's life with lunch at Smith's Funeral Chapel in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity or organization of your choice.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com