Verna Baisch, age 65 of Glendive, Montana was called home to heaven on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Glendive with Pastor Greg Lucido officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

