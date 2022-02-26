Verna Lorraine Frank Walker

Verna spent her early years between Billings, MT and Scottsbluff, NE. In her late 20s, she met Donald Walker at a family wedding reception, they married shortly after and moved to Bozeman, MT. When Donald was offered a job at Boeing, they moved to Bellevue, WA where they raised two daughters. Verna volunteered at the girls' schools and drove them to and from school/activities. She also enjoyed crochet, needlepoint, cardmaking, and BINGO when she was able. When her two grandbabies were born, they became the joy of her later life.