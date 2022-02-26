 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verna Lorraine Frank Walker

Verna Lorraine Frank Walker, born in Shepherd, MT on Nov. 23, 1936 to John Jacob Frank & Molly Behm, passed away in Sequim, WA on Feb. 2, 2022.

Verna spent her early years between Billings, MT and Scottsbluff, NE. In her late 20s, she met Donald Walker at a family wedding reception, they married shortly after and moved to Bozeman, MT. When Donald was offered a job at Boeing, they moved to Bellevue, WA where they raised two daughters. Verna volunteered at the girls' schools and drove them to and from school/activities. She also enjoyed crochet, needlepoint, cardmaking, and BINGO when she was able. When her two grandbabies were born, they became the joy of her later life.

Verna is preceded in death by husband Donald, sister Edna Yost, and both parents. She is survived by her sisters Hannah Frank Swecker & Maryann (Chuck) Cowan, brother William Frank, along with her children Wendy (Kevin), Tina (Adam) Smith, and two granddaughters.

A celebration of life will be held in Billings, MT on Saturday, May 14, location TBD.

