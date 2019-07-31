LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Vernon Edward Lennick, 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 20, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas.
He served three years, honorably, in the Army. He earned his Business Associates Degree at Eastern Montana College. After beginning his career in the newspaper printing business at The Billings Gazette, where he worked for 15 years as a printer-pressman, Vernon decided to take a buy out the company was offering due to the Gazette ‘downsizing’ at that time, and use it as an opportunity to take a break from the newspaper to start his own business. His ventures included, briefly owning and running a restaurant business, and starting a building specialties business, K&L Manufacturing. He worked very hard in every aspect of it (bid/sold materials/jobs, building and installation, etc.) Other ventures with his wife, ranged from entrepreneur, to running a Saloon, to long-haul truck driving over the lower 48 states. He moved to Las Vegas with his wife, and worked for close to 20 years at the Review Journal. He was very multi-talented, and we were extremely proud of him.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Patti, who he was married to for 60 years; son Greg; daughter Julie and husband Hank, and their children Kalie and Skyler, and her children Tana and L.J., and their father Lloyd; daughter Kelly, and her children, Tanner and Gatlin, and Gatlin's father Jeff; daughter Tracy and husband Paul, and their children, Andie and Cassidy; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five of his loving siblings, sister Ginny and Marvin Maust, and brothers, Delbert and wife Donna, Roger and wife Tootie, Gene and Aunt Mike, and Larry and wife Theresa.
He was a very special man, and was admired and loved by all that knew him. He had separate special bonds with each of his kids and grand-kids. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had a very dry sense of humor, so if he was acting grouchy, he'd always end up giving you a smile, and his kids knew that, and always caught it. For many years to come, his family will reflect on the many values, and lessons he passed down. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Cards and memorials can be sent to: Julie Lennick, 11842 C A Rd, Shepherd, Montana, 59079
