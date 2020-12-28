It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Vernon Roy Durham — beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and social butterfly — in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2020. As a family friend observed, “he is now a true Christmas angel.”

Vernie was born in Helena on March 6, 1954, to Roy and Jean Durham. He joined two loving sisters, Valerie and Cheri, and, two years later, was joined by sister Betty Jo.

When he was 18 months old, Vernie contracted an illness that changed his life and the lives of his family forever. Despite being left with severe disabilities, he grew in personality and heart, endearing himself to those around him. He had a mischievous sense of humor and loved teasing his sisters, pulling their hair or pinching them. He had an infectious grin that tickled the hearts of those nearby. His joy was his loved ones' joy.

For several years, Vernie was a resident at the Boulder River School and Hospital. On weekends, his family would pick him up and take him on picnics, campouts and the occasional warm dip at the Diamond S hot springs. He also came home for weekends and holidays. He delighted in Christmas, listening to carols and opening his presents. He also loved being the Birthday Boy and blushed when family and friends sang “Happy Birthday.”