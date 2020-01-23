Veryln H. Bernardy, age 71 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. Services will be held privately by the family. Kindred Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
