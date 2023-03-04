"A Life Truly Well Lived!!!"

The world lost a truly great man today: a great son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Vic was a man of many passions: his family and friends, hunting, fishing, golf, camping, reading and country music, among others. A man who never forgot a joke (but maybe the punchline), or how to tell one; a man who taught himself how to play the piano and the guitar by ear, who used to entertain us around the family piano or a campfire. A man who introduced his extended family to the great Montana outdoors, and taught us how to enjoy them. A man who loved to chase deer and elk, and who loved to dangle a worm or a lure for a fish or two, or to chase that little white ball. Dad was a great storyteller, and he loved nothing more than to reminisce, particularly over his 4:00 cocktail, which he rarely missed. And he was a superb card player, especially pinochle.

Dad and Mom would have been married 75 years this July. When Dad met Mom at the Fox Theatre for the first time, it was truly "love at first sight." Dad remarked to his friend Chuck at the time that he had just met his future wife, and sure enough, they were married a short time later. Our dad was a very affectionate man with pretty much everyone he met, and he was still holding our mom's hand, blowing her kisses, and telling her how much he loved her right up to the end of his life. A gentleman's gentleman indeed. He and Mom lived a great example of how to make a marriage work and for that we will be forever grateful.

Dad was born in Hebron, North Dakota, in 1926, and was adopted by Emanuel and Pauline Redinger into their family, something he much appreciated, for they were wonderful parents. In listening to some of his stories from those days, it's fair to say that our Dad was "hell on wheels!" Dad came to Billings when he was 18 years old and never looked back. The mountains, prairies and rivers suited Dad, and he took up trout fishing, big game hunting and camping.

Dad was an accomplished pilot and a certified A&P mechanic who worked for Billings Flying Service, Lynch Flying Service, and co-owned his own aircraft mechanic shop, "Reliable Aircraft Service." After WWII, a lot of serviceman were able to get their pilot's license under the GI Bill and were buying airplanes. He would drive to many rural areas across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming to pick up airplanes that were in need of their 100 hour checks, fly them to Billings, and then fly them back. That was before modern aircraft radios and navigational equipment, and Dad had many a hair-raising adventure.

Later, Dad and his father Emanuel started their own construction business, "Redinger and Son, Inc." They were prominent homebuilders in Billings for many years, building hundreds of homes all over the area. He also was a past president and board member of the local and state Homebuilders Associations.

Dad was good at many things, but perhaps he was best at being a family man and making friends. It is said that the greatest legacy anyone can leave behind is to positively impact the lives of others. It is also said that the greatest legacy we can leave our children is happy memories. That was our dad; he did both. Whether he was telling a story, helping a friend or introducing Montana's treasures to others, his legacy is lasting and far-reaching, and his passing will leave a huge hole in all of our hearts. Dad will be remembered also for his wit, smile, laughter and his corny sense of humor. Dad was truly one-of-a-kind, and like the words to one of his favorite songs says, "I did it my way!"

Vic is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughter, Sandi (Bob); and his three sons, Steve, Jeff (Eric), Doug; and six grandchildren, Kim (Amber), Mike (Abby), Robin (Nick), Jill (Mystica), Jen and their "adopted" granddaughter Emily; and four great-grandchildren, Ali, Connor, Zoie and Kellan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Pauline; and his infant son, Johnny.

Vic has been cremated and no services are planned at this time, but we will be holding a celebration of Vic's life later this spring or summer.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Dad's name may do so to the Alzheimer's Association, or Lutheran Social Services.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.