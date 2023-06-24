Vicki Lou Dale (Rice) age 82 of Billings, Montana, passed away peacefully May 20, 2023, at Billings Clinic Hospital. Vicki was born June 14, 1940, in Kellogg, ID. She graduated from Kellogg High School. Over the years, Vicki has lived in Spokane, Washington, Redmond, California, and Billings, Montana. She has worked at various real estate offices over her long career. Her last employment was at the real estate offices at Berkshire Hathaway in Billings, Montana until her retirement.

Vicki enjoyed golfing, bowling, and getting together with family and friends. She was also a registered member of the Minnesota Chippewa tribe White Earth.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Skip" Dale, her parents Marie Smith (Edwards), Spencer Rice, her stepfather Smitty Smith, her brother William Rice, and beloved dog Nelson. She is survived by her nephew William Rice and niece Linda Huelsman (Rice), as well as her cousins Mary, Bruce and Duane Brazil, their families, and many friends.

A very special thank you to Maribeth and Bruce Brazil for taking care of Vicki for so many years. Also, a thank you to the staff at Billings Clinic Hospital for being so caring in the short time she was there. I would also like to thank Kassity at Smiths Funeral Chapels for all her kindness, professionalism, and guidance during this difficult time.

Memorials may be given to Billings Clinic Hospital and the Minnesota Chippewa tribe White Earth.