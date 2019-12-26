{{featured_button_text}}

Our beloved Vicki Marie (Marquardt) Holle went Home to our Lord and Savior on Dec. 23 while surrounded by her family in her home. A funeral service will take place Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Lane, Billings, MT 59101. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LaVie of Billings, 2321 Broadwater Ave., Billings, MT 59102, 406-652-4868. For full obituary please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

