Vickie Rae Shandy
SAVAGE - Services are planned for Fall of 2023 in Beach, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Vickie Rae Shandy, 71, passed away surrounded by family on August 15, 2023 at Sidney Health Center.
Vickie was born on November 25, 1961 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Harold J Mann and Mildred (Mews) Miller. Vickie enjoyed working on diamond art, classic cars, watching little league baseball, and old western movies. Vickie had a very playful attitude and had a love of life and for her grandchildren. She spoke her mind and would let you know how she was feeling.
Vickie is survived by her three children, Stacy (Cape) Anderson, Lance Cape, and Michell (Cape) Marez, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, husband Lester Shandy Sr., and companion Ronald Schmeling.
In lieu of flowers, please direct your memorials to Savage Sunrise Manor (407 Mesa Avenue S, Savage, Montana 59262).
