Vicky Rhea (Welbes) Heckel, 67, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by family, after a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born to Richard A. and Velda (Ravenscroft) Welbes in Miles City on March 30, 1952, Vicky joined a brother Richard Welbes and a sister Diane Welbes.
The family lived in Miles City where she attended Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated high school in 1970. Vicky worked as a waitress in her father’s cafe, a bank teller, and spent many years in the retail industry. As the MS progressed, she spent time working as an insurance processor.
Vicky married Randy Moan and they welcomed a daughter Lynda Moan. Vicky later married Jack Heckel and out of that union they welcomed twins, Amanda and Levi Heckel.
Vicky loved to travel, whether it was to the coast or back home to the Bucking Horse Sale. Family reunions and Christmas were special to her because she knew it was time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and spent hours looking at cooking magazines. She was always up for a visit from family and friends. She always felt most blessed when she was with her grandchildren.
Dahl Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the memorial services. We will celebrate Vicky’s life on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Columbia Club at 2216 Grand Ave.
Vicky leaves behind her sister, Diane Welbes; daughters, Lynda (Waylan) Charlton, and Amanda Heckel; son, Levi (Jodie) Heckel; and her grandchildren, Alexander Morledge, Sora Heckel, Isabelle, and Alliyah Lich.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard.
Donations may be made to the MS Society. Please share thoughts and memories at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
To send flowers to the family of Vicky Heckel, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.