Victor Lee Escobedo

He was born on June 25, 1956, to Victor Escobedo and Esther Ledesma in Worland, Wyoming. He married Marylou Flores on July 2, 1985. They then resided in Sidney, where he worked for various oil companies and in the oil industry for 40 years. They went on to raise two sons, Robbie and Santos, and a daughter, Winter, all of Billings. Lee was an extremely hard worker and strived to provide for his family. He always treated everyone like family; had a nickname for those he loved and always had a smartass remark. He will be missed by all!!!!!