Longtime Snowflake, Arizona, resident Victoria Elizabeth (Yonkaitis) Benner died March 28, 2020, at her home. She was 94 years old.
Victoria was born on July 16, 1925, to Eva and Anthony Yonkaitis in Roundup, Montana. She was the oldest of four children and later, four half siblings.
Victoria married her partner for life, Les Benner, on Sept. 11, 1943. She had six children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, all seven of her siblings, two grandsons, and a great grandson.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial & Zoom service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Marantha Bible Church; 581 Old Linden Rd.; Show Low, Arizona.
