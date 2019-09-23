BILLINGS — Victoria “Vicki” Gutierrez Lucero, 64, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at The Advanced Care Medical Center due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Vicki leaves her husband of 31 years Joseph Lucero; her daughter Sonja and her fiance Wes Caldwell.
You have free articles remaining.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Lucero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.