{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS — Victoria “Vicki” Gutierrez Lucero, 64, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at The Advanced Care Medical Center due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Vicki leaves her husband of 31 years Joseph Lucero; her daughter Sonja and her fiance Wes Caldwell.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Lucero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load entries