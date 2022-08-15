 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vina Elizabeth Nitzel

Vina Elizabeth Nitzel

Vina Elizabeth Nitzel passed away in Billings, Montana on August 14. Vina was born in Billings, Montana on October 17, 1924 to Elmer and Martha Hill.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday August 19, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

To share memories with the family and to view the full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

