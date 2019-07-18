Our beloved Mother and Grandmother Viola Florence Robinson passed away in Billings on July 16, 2019, at the age of 94.
Florence was born in Lodge Grass Creek on June 8, 1925. Florence’s growing up years were during a difficult era and she overcame and thrived the situation by taking care of her 17 siblings. Teaching was in Florence’s blood at a young age shown by going to school with her older siblings and continued to grow throughout her life. After walking 4 miles to high school, she graduated and then attended Normal School at Eastern Montana College. She met and married the love of her life in 1944 and they spent almost 73 years together. Because of their love for each other they became and inspired their children in their married lives.
One of Florence’s longest, lasting memories was of all the children she had fed as a school cook in Melstone. We all remember her wonderful rolls. She finally retired from her joy of cooking after 22 years in 1988. The gift of unselfishness was another of Florence’s special traits. This accomplishment was known by the taking of tickets at the basketball games and supporting the school by her donations to the Melstone Booster Club. One of Florence’s most special heart felt memories was teaching all her grandchildren to learn the art of card playing and game strategies.
Florence is survived by her four children Ivory Jr. (Linda), Freda (Rocky), Roy (Vickie), and Gary (Madalena). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, with the expectation of a great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
