Viola Mae Ziegler will be laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Homes West in Billings. She was born Viola Mae Roberts on July 21, 1924 in Glenwood, Washington. Her father was a construction worker, and her childhood was spent in towns across the Pacific Northwest. She met her future husband Ernie when she clocked him in the head with a baseball. He was smitten, literally and figuratively, and the two became inseparable. In 1944, she boarded the train in Chinook and disembarked in Wilmington, N.C. where she married young Lieutenant Ernest Leroy Ziegler, Jr. They lived in Spokane, Washington, and moved to Billings in 1956 where they founded Ziegler Lumber Company.
Over the next 55 years she raised five strong sons, and one beautiful daughter; grew incredible flower gardens, and presided over a succession of clever cats. She is survived by her children: Gary Ziegler (Melanie), Jack Ziegler (Shelly), Jon Ziegler (Lanceine), Ron Ziegler, Mark Ziegler, and Julie Ziegler (Tracy Toulou), and her dear friend Connie Klundt. Viola was grandmother to 21, great grandmother to 32, and great-great grandmother to three (so far).
Her laughter, love, and wisdom will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Viola’s name to Riverstone Health Hospice Home, Billings, MT.
