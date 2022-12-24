Viola Margaret Dauenhauer

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Viola Dauenhauer 90 years old, of Billings, went to her heavenly home, Tuesday December 20. Viola was surrounded by her family, daughter Laurie Lewis, and sons Curtis and Mark Dauenhauer.

Viewing is Wednesday December 28, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Rosary is Thursday, December 29, at 7 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street, Billings. Mass is Friday, December 30, at 11 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane, Billings. Place of Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 1601 Mullowney Lane, Billings.

For the full obiturary or to leave condolences for the family please visit, www.smithfuneralchapels.com