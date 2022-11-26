Violet Elizabeth Hjort, 92, passed away November 21, in Billings. She was born in Billings on August 10, 1930, to Violet and Sam Dickey. She married Rex E. McGraw in 1948 and together they had three sons: Rex L., John E., David A.

In 1979 she married Richard Hjort. At age 49 she became a truck driver with her husband, and they enjoyed traveling the country. Violet was lovingly called “Grandma Andretti”. She enjoyed sewing and quilting.

The family would like to thank Legacy Assisted Living and Riverstone Hospice. As per Violet’s wishes, no services are planned. She will be interred next to Richard at the Medicine Lake Cemetery in Medicine Lake, Montana.