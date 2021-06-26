 Skip to main content
Violet June Ehrlicher, 100, of Billings, passed away on June 14, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1921, in New Jersey.

She is survived by four children, Bruce (Janis) Ehrlicher, Scott Ehrlicher, June (William) Graveley and Dean (Brenda) Ehrlicher; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or aspca.org/donate.

