Violet June Ehrlicher, 100, of Billings, passed away on June 14, 2021. She was born on June 4, 1921, in New Jersey.
She is survived by four children, Bruce (Janis) Ehrlicher, Scott Ehrlicher, June (William) Graveley and Dean (Brenda) Ehrlicher; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or aspca.org/donate.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.