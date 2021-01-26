 Skip to main content
Violet Sant, 1932 — 2021.

Vi, as she was known, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Jan. 22, surrounded by her loving family.

Vi was born in Syracuse, Utah to George and Georgina Sandoz. She grew up close to the Great Salt Lake where she talked about ice skating, playing and working on the farm with her siblings. She graduated from Davis High School and soon after met the love of her life, George Sant. They married in 1950, and after George left to serve in the Army, Vi was driven by her in-laws to NYC to board a ship to Germany to be with her husband. Later they had four children Michael, Kevin, Wade and Joni in Ogden, spent a few years in Salt Lake City, before moving to Billings in 1967. As a family, we spent countless weekends camping and fishing together, what great memories. Vi could make a friend in minutes and always had a kind word for everyone. She was the solid rock of our family, all of us kids could rely on her for comfort and encouraging words. Mom worked several jobs in Billings, did some volunteer work at the hospital and was a committed member of the Blue Blazers.

Vi will join her oldest son Michael, her grandson Tyler, her parents and her siblings. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, George, her sons Kevin and Wade (Melanie) and her daughter Joni (Gordon) Kelsey, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Thank you Mom for all the beautiful memories, we love you.

A service will be held at Smith West Funeral Chapel, Thursday Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. This summer, a Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends! Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.

