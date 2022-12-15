 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virgil Arthur

  • 0

Virgil Arthur Nelson age 94, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side.

Burial services for Virgil will be at 1 p.m on Saturday, December 17 at Buffalo Hills Funeral Home in Kalispell, Montana, with a final resting place at the Creston Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to join the family.

Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Holiday shopping can feel like a treasure hunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News