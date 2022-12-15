Virgil Arthur Nelson age 94, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side.
Burial services for Virgil will be at 1 p.m on Saturday, December 17 at Buffalo Hills Funeral Home in Kalispell, Montana, with a final resting place at the Creston Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to join the family.
Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.
