 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virgil J. Larsen
0 entries

Virgil J. Larsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Virgil J. Larsen

Virgil passed away after a long illness on Dec. 29, 2020 in Billings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley O'Connor and her family, his children, Shirleen Larsen, Star Larsen, (Terry), Troy Larsen, (Patti) and Arlon Larsen, (Dianna).

Celebration of life will be held Saturday Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel West. For full obituary visit smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News