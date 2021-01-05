Virgil J. Larsen

Virgil passed away after a long illness on Dec. 29, 2020 in Billings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley O'Connor and her family, his children, Shirleen Larsen, Star Larsen, (Terry), Troy Larsen, (Patti) and Arlon Larsen, (Dianna).

Celebration of life will be held Saturday Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel West. For full obituary visit smithfuneralchapels.com.