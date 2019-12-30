Virgil Leroy Krank, 77, of Billings, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke.
Born Feb. 28, 1942 in Lemmon, South Dakota to Jacob Krank and Anna (Roeder) Krank, Virgil was one of fifteen children.
Virgil was raised and attended school in Swanville, Minnesota.
In 1960, he married Rosalie Ann Gilkison in Sundance, Wyoming. From this union, five children were born: Darla, James (Jim), John (deceased), Virgil Wesley (Wes), and Mary. They divorced in 1970.
Virgil later met DeEtta Carlin, and a daughter Kristin was born to them.
Virgil enjoyed fishing, competing in demolition derbies, going to horse races, and playing poker.
You have free articles remaining.
For many years, he worked as a lineman for Brink Electric. His job took him and his family to many states including, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota. He later retired after a fulfilling career.
Virgil is survived by his brothers: Irvin Krank of New York, and Larry Krank of Oakdale, Minnesota; along with a sister, Dorothy (Dot) Schwab, of Rapid City, South Dakota; five of his children, ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, John; six brothers: George, Duane, Ed, Don, Albert (Bud), and Gerald; and five sisters: Blendina Chu, Caroline Woodard, Jean Apodaca, Clara Brown, and Marlene Krank.
Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will occur at a later date.
Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘O
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.