Virginia Ann Cox, 90, of Billings, peacefully passed away on Jan. 30, 2022. Her time had come to join her Creator and family.

Virginia was born in Emmons County, North Dakota, on March 15, 1931, to Frank and Mary Buechler. She was one of 10 children. Her family worked on farms in North Dakota and relocated to Fromberg, Montana.

She met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Cox, and they were married on Nov. 10, 1953. Virginia and Dick had two sons, Guy and Rick.

Virginia touched so many lives, making those she touched feel good, at least for the time they were with her.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary; her husband Dick; and her nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Guy and Rick; grandchildren, Jeff, Ian, Alissa and Matthew; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

