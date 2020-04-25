Virginia Blake Walker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Virginia ‘Ginny' Phyllis Blake Walker died peacefully at her home in Fullerton, California, on April 12, 2020. A private family service will be held in Montana in June.

Ginny was born June 6, 1936, in Billings, Montana, the second child of Donald Pound and Georgia Huntington Blake. After attending the one-room Indian Arrow School and later graduating from Billings Senior High School, Ginny married James E. Walker on August 4, 1957, at her parent's ranch.

She received her education as a Medical Laboratory Technician at Butte Community Hospital. After son Donald James was born on July 22, 1959, the family moved to Fullerton, California. Daughter Alison Elaine was born on June 2, 1963. Later Ginny completed her Master's Degree in Microbiology at the University of California at Fullerton.

Keenly intelligent and gifted with a great sense of humor, Ginny had many interests including reading, antiques, sewing and knitting. Ginny and Jim and family came home each summer to work on the ranch and stayed closely connected with family and friends in Montana.

Ginny is survived by her husband Jim, her son Donald in San Diego, California, her daughter Alison (Mitch) Lenning and family in Worden, Montana, her sister Patsy Blake (Bill) Glaser and family in Huntley, Montana, as well as a large extended family.

Memorial donations can be made to your local church or library.

