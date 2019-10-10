Virginia D. Sonntag, 98, passed away of natural causes at her home on Oct. 8, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Frances Kozeluh on August 4, 1921, in Pompeys Pillar. She attended Huntley Project High School in Worden and continued her education at Great Falls College, Now known as University of Providence and Eastern Montana College now MSU-Billings from where she received her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school for six years, two of which in Ronan.
She married Walter J. Sonntag on Jan. 8, 1945. They were married for 66 years when he passed away in 2011. The Sonntag family relocated a number of times during Walt’s career as a mining and civil engineer and moved to Missoula in 1959.
While in Missoula Virginia worked for two years at First National Bank before accepting a job with Larry Larson and Associates as a bookkeeper and promoted to secretary/treasurer of the firm, a position she retained for 16 years.
After retirement, she became very active in volunteerism. Her many interests included RSVP, Montana Mental Health, St. Patrick Hospital Guild, Community Medical Hospital Guild, Missoula Parking Commission, Volunteer Montana and of course her many years of service to St. Anthony Parish activities.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Sonntag; daughter, Nina M. Furlong; her parents; a brother and four sisters. She is survived by her son, Jerry Sonntag; son-in-law, Michael Furlong; grandchildren Matt (Angie) Furlong, Mike (Destini) Furlong, Gina Furlong, Coby Furlong, Shannon (Alex) Browne, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A vigil service will be held Friday Oct. 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Parish. A funeral mass will follow on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Anthony Catholic Parish with a luncheon following. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.