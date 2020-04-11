× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Dawn Seely, 89, died March 5, 2020.

Virginia was born Sept. 10, 1930, to George and Pearl Williams in Granton, Wisconsin. She was tenth of eleven children. She was preceded in death by Bernice Williams Gellert, Lucille Williams Janet, Rodney Williams, Iva Williams Shiller, Laurence Williams, Audrey Williams Vandlik, Darnell Williams, Shirley Williams Christian, and Leon Williams. She is survived by Vic Williams.

Virginia married Walter Schalla on Sept. 4, 1949. From this union they had five sons: Roy (Deb) Schalla, Randy (Linda) Schalla, Ron (Blanche) Schalla, Roger (Pat) Schalla, and Rob (Tammy) Schalla. They later divorced and she married Perry Seely, whose family was very dear to her, as well.

Virginia loved cooking and baking, fishing and the outdoors, playing cards, having coffee and catching up with friends, gardening and the outdoors. She was deadly with a gun, prompting her nickname, ‘Little Annie Oakley'. She was a wonderful cook. In earlier days, with her boys home, she made homemade bread and cinnamon rolls every Saturday. The boys would blow through the delicious breads quickly, spurring her threat to quit baking. Mom really is done making cinnamon rolls now, boys.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beartooth Hospice.

Condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Seely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.