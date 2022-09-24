Virginia Eaton Burroughs died September 18 at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, MT with her family at her side. "Ginny" was born May 23, 1929 to Myron and Millie Eaton in Perkinsville, VT.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband Edward Robbins Burroughs and sister Katherine "Kay" Fowler. Ginny is survived by her sons Lee (Leslie) Burroughs of Lavina, MT, Grant (Carol) Burroughs of Bozeman, MT, and daughter Anne (Fred) Kratz of Lincoln City, OR, grandsons Sam (Jerri Lynn) Burroughs, Billings, Jed (Cathy) Burroughs, Billings and Jesse Burroughs, Albuquerque, NM, granddaughter Victoria Stickler, Bozeman and seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Highgate Senior Living for their kind and compassionate care of "Miss Ginny."
