Virginia Estelle Locke

Virginia was born into the family of James and Bessie (Wyatt) McPherren on Oct. 30, 1932, in Guthrie, OK. During her childhood she lived in OK, CA and UT. While in Utah she met and married the love of her life. On Oct. 25, 1947 she married Aaron David Locke in Salt Lake City. After their wedding they lived in several different states as Aaron was in the Army Reserve. They finally settled in Wheatland, WY and raised their five children. After their children had married or left home, they moved to Littleton, CO. While there, Virginia worked at three or four different businesses as an Administrative Assistant. She retired June 1, 2018 at the age of 85. In July 2019 she moved to Shepherd, MT to reside with her daughter.