Virginia Evangeline, 99, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, at Sweetwater Retirement Community, with her family by her side.

Virginia was born on Nov. 7, 1922, in Missoula, to Jesse and Marguerite (Bodak) Wilson. Virginia attended grade school in Helmville and Drummond before moving to Phillipsburg, where she graduated from high school.

Virginia married William James and they had a son, Don. They later divorced.

Virginia lived a big part of her life in Anaconda, working in various retail and secretarial positions.

Virginia later married Joseph Evangeline and they lived in Helena, where she was employed by the Department of Military Affairs. After retirement, she and Joe relocated to Sheridan, Wyoming.

Virginia enjoyed the outdoors, was very active in her church, supported all animal causes and enjoyed painting.

Virginia is survived by her son, Don James (Mary Ellen); granddaughters Heather Miciak (Ryan) and Dawn Morris (Ryan); grandsons Keagan and Declan Miciak; sister Lillian May Hahm; and nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph Evangeline; and brother-in-law Lyle Edward Hahm.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the family plot next to her parents at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Memorials may be made to Montana Military Museum, 1956 Mt. Majo St., Fort Harrison, MT 59636 or animal cause of your choice.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary of Billings and Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services of Butte are handling arrangements.

