Virginia Flatt Hunt, devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2020 in Lake Bluff, IL of congestive heart failure. She was 86.
Known to her close friends and family as 'Ginny', she was born in Forsyth, Montana, on November 16, 1933, to Elizabeth and Clare Flatt. She spent much of her youth living in Western Montana. She lived in many colorful and rustic locations while her mother was a school teacher, including a sheep wagon and the one room school house where her mother taught. She was orphaned at age 14 and was raised for the next four years by her sister and brother-in-law, Dale and Betty Anna Gottlob. She graduated from Park County High School in Livingston in 1952 and attended Montana State University on full scholarship, graduating with a B.S. in Nursing in 1956. She then worked in Butte, Montana in surgery, pediatrics and psychiatry. It was there that she met her husband of nearly 62 years, Richard Hunt. They married on Sept. 7, 1958.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her two children, Dan Hunt of Atherton, California, and Julie Leverson, of Libertyville, Illinois; and her five grandchildren, Nolan, Claire, Helen, Aaron and Max. She will be remembered for her love of life and people, her joy in every day she could see those she cared for. Through her long illness, she faced life with bravery, acceptance and quiet composure, spending everyday living in the present, enjoying flowers, candy, coffee, children, dogs and television. She was that most rare person, who listens quietly and completely, without judgement or comment, simply cherishing the opportunity to have relationships and getting to know someone more deeply.
A memorial service will be planned for summer 2021 in Forsyth, Montana. Donations can be made in her name to The American Heart Association.
