Virginia Flatt Hunt

Known to her close friends and family as 'Ginny', she was born in Forsyth, Montana, on November 16, 1933, to Elizabeth and Clare Flatt. She spent much of her youth living in Western Montana. She lived in many colorful and rustic locations while her mother was a school teacher, including a sheep wagon and the one room school house where her mother taught. She was orphaned at age 14 and was raised for the next four years by her sister and brother-in-law, Dale and Betty Anna Gottlob. She graduated from Park County High School in Livingston in 1952 and attended Montana State University on full scholarship, graduating with a B.S. in Nursing in 1956. She then worked in Butte, Montana in surgery, pediatrics and psychiatry. It was there that she met her husband of nearly 62 years, Richard Hunt. They married on Sept. 7, 1958.