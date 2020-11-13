Virginia L. Dieterich, 92 of Billings, Montana, died Nov. 9, 2020, at home surrounded by family due to complications from leukemia. She was born March 4, 1928 in Courtenay, North Dakota, to Dick and Ella Lamfers. She married Frank Dieterich on June 7, 1949 in Wimbledon, North Dakota, and had one son, Rick in 1954.
Virginia worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at banks and schools in Columbus, Big Timber, and Laurel, Montana. She had several hobbies but the most important part of her life was her family.
Virginia is survived by her son, Rick Dieterich (Kristy), her grandchildren, Nathan Dieterich (Ashley), Shawn Dietrich (Reanna), great grandchildren Lilly, Terrace, and Ben, her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Dieterich and many nieces and nephews, and several close friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
She will be missed by all.
