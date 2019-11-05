{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia (Ginny) Undem always said of her husband, ’ Obert is the social one I am just along for the ride,’ but everyone new ‘Miss Ginny’ made the ride memorable and colorful. The couple were inseparable and Ginny Undem follows her husband in death, as in life, three months after her beloved Obert.

She was born June 4, 1927, to Fred and Louise Krohn in Marshfield, Wisconsin, attending schools there until she enrolled in the University of Wisconsin Nursing School where she graduated with honors.

She and Obert married on her birthday in 1987. They did not have any children of their own, but Miss Ginny always had cats who were treated like family. She was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

Friends knew Miss Ginny for her ready wit, contagious sense of humor and intelligence. In addition to Obert, she loved books, vodka and a good time. She and Obert filled their lives with travel, art, music and gourmet cooking.

When praises for her husband became to voluminous at a dinner honoring him, she would say, loud enough for most to hear, ‘Well, you guys have said how great he is, but I'm the only one who gets to sleep with him!’ That was the signal to call it a night.

With respect to her wishes, there will be no service. Smith Chapel Downtown is in charge of arrangements.

