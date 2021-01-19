Virginia Lee (Bell) Knight

Virginia Lee (Bell) Knight passed away peacefully on her 93rd birthday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Virginia was born on Jan. 13, 1928, to Evelyn (Bull) Bell and Fred Bell, in Sheridan, Wyoming, where she lived until she moved to Billings with her husband Dean Knight and three sons in 1962.

In her younger years, Virginia was employed as a bookkeeper for Ryans & Holman Diesel. Upon retirement, she went into business with her son Nick. To describe her, you would say she was strong, stubborn, passionate and, above all, loving. She had a little temper, too... look out!!!

Virginia spent many hours entertaining friends and family playing her beloved piano...boy, could she play!! She also loved her garden, pets and her home in Bridger. Her biggest passion was her family: three sons, Nick, David (Barb) and Tim (who was her devoted caretaker to the end); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Virginia was preceded in death by her mother and father; her partner, Vern Schulte; and five brothers, Chuck, David, Maren, Leonard and Billy.

'Mother, your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.'

Celebration of her life will be at a later date.