Virginia Lee Kyger-Jellison, 92, entered into heaven on March 2.

Born on Oct. 22, 1929, in Billings, she attended Broadwater Elementary and graduated from Senior High in 1947. Virginia received her BS degree in 1951 from Montana State College and her master's degree from Eastern Montana College in 1964. She was employed by the Billings School District #2 from 1963 to 1989.

She was an active member in American Association University Women and a past president of AAUW. Virginia was a life member of MEA, NEA and Delta Gamma Sorority. In her lifetime, Virginia enjoyed golfing, being a member of the Youth Services Board, Billings Park Board and the League of Women Voters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Eugene Kyger; husbands Clayton Jellison and Bob Crowell; and good friends Marvin and Kay Will.

She is survived by good friends Michelle and David Kilborn.

Memorials may be made to the Marvin and Kay Will Endowment, Billings Clinic Foundation, PO Box 31031, Billings, MT 59107-1031 or RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 S. 27th St., Billings, MT 59101. Secure online gifts can also be made at RiverStoneHealth.org/give.

Private services will be held at Mountview Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.michelottisawyers.com.