Virginia Smith died in her sleep on Jan. 17, 2022. Born March 28, 1931, to Raymond A. and Emma (McGarvey) Smith in Billings, both of whom preceded her in death. As an only child, Virginia knew how to make lifelong friends starting with her McGarvey cousins, classmates at Billings Senior HS (1949) and U of M, work colleagues, former students, fellow parishioners, and next-door neighbors.
After graduating from the University of Montana with a BA in Journalism in 1953, Virginia went to work at KBMY radio in Billings. She later moved to KGHL radio and was in the studio at 4 p.m. on March 15, 1958, when the station went on air for their first television broadcast. Virginia joined the KTVQ production team in 1969.
In 1978 she earned a master's degree from Gonzaga University in Religious Studies and became the Director of Religious Education at Holy Rosary Parish (1986–1994) as well as the Religious Studies Department Chair at Billings Central Catholic HS (1986 – 1998). Miss Smith was an exceptional teacher who prepared her students to be critical thinkers. She was awarded the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) Secondary Education Award in 1997. Virginia also taught theology through the Billings-Great Falls Catholic Diocese Tempus Program. In 1990, she and Dr. Elizabeth McNamer created an adult bible study program “Scripture from Scratch.” Their award-winning publication received international attention, translated into Chinese, and distributed in Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. She authored “God for Grownups”, “Life is Changed, Not Ended”, “The Road to Resurrection”, and “Daily Reflections for Lent”.
A devoted daughter and friend, Virginia was known for her keen sense of humor, her writing prowess, and her unshakable faith. How privileged we were to have had Virginia as part of our lives for so long. She will be remembered by people near and far and is a great loss to the Billings community. Virginia was grateful for the care she received from the staff at Sweetwater Retirement Community.
To celebrate a life well lived there will be a vigil at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Billings, St. Pius X Parish, or Billings Studio Theater.
