Virginia Smith died in her sleep on Jan. 17, 2022. Born March 28, 1931, to Raymond A. and Emma (McGarvey) Smith in Billings, both of whom preceded her in death. As an only child, Virginia knew how to make lifelong friends starting with her McGarvey cousins, classmates at Billings Senior HS (1949) and U of M, work colleagues, former students, fellow parishioners, and next-door neighbors.

After graduating from the University of Montana with a BA in Journalism in 1953, Virginia went to work at KBMY radio in Billings. She later moved to KGHL radio and was in the studio at 4 p.m. on March 15, 1958, when the station went on air for their first television broadcast. Virginia joined the KTVQ production team in 1969.